Cycling

Tour de France 2021 | Tadej Pogacar, on the podium in Paris: “I can’t describe how happy I am”

The 2021 Tour de France champion gave a very nice speech at the trophy ceremony on the Champs Elysees. He had words of gratitude to the public for coming to support cyclists and for the organization for the “great health protocols and the created bubble”, to which he added that “I can not describe how happy I am.” Vingegaard and Carapaz accompanied him.

00:02:16, an hour ago