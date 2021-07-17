Tour de France 2021: Stage 20 of the Tour de France live: Libourne – Saint milion

THE TOP 10 IS ON!

Come out Guillaume Martin and Pello Bilbao, which means that the riders ranked in the top 10 of the general classification are already in contention. We will see the performance of the Basque who has made a great Tour and could try to advance some place.

Fly Van Aert!

Wout van aert meets the forecasts. In the first time take it is placed in the first position. Tremendous feeling and has already bent to Sergio Luis Henao in very few kilometers of stage.

Van Aert comes into play

One of the clear favorites just took the off ramp. It is Wout Van Aert, who won the day of the double ascent to “Giant of Provence“And he wants to repeat success in one of his specialties. Clear candidate for everything.

What a Tour de France by Geraint Thomas …

Definitely not the Geraint Thomas Tour. The champion in 2018 ends the clock more than 3 minutes from Asgreen, when it is, in theory, a territory where it performs wonderfully. Between falls and little form … It is not the Tour of “G”.

Three Spaniards in battle

In a few moments, three Spanish cyclists will start on the clock. First, Jonathan Castroviejo who has always performed great on a stage like this, but who comes from a tour with a lot of wear and tear to work for his leader Carapaz. After Ion Izagirre, which is also chosen by Spain for the JJOO in this discipline. And close Alejandro Valverde, always present.

KUNG CAN’T WITH ASGREEN!

The Swiss lost the difference in his favor in the final part of the time trial. The grand finale of Kasper asgreen still worth, and is now the top favorite to prevent Wout Van Aert, Jonas Vingegaard or Tadej Pogacar can succeed in stage 20 ..

Great chrono of Omar Fraile

The champion of Spain en route continues making a magnificent Tour de France. Seventh provisional at the finish line, on his birthday, just over a minute from Kasper Asgreen. The Basque has competed in all the areas of wonder and arrive in great shape at the Olympic Games.

Kung and Asgreen tie!

The difference of the first step control has been reduced at the midpoint. Kung only two tenths ahead of Asgreen. 10 seconds lost and you have to count on a wonderful end of the stage for the runner of the “WolfPack“The first place is more than tight.

Fast Kung

Stefan Kung has started the chrono by making good forecasts that indicated him as a clear candidate. In the first timed point he has 9 seconds of improvement over Asgreen. The Swiss lays the first stone in being able to win the victory.

Asgreen busts the chrono

I flew before and fly in. Spectacular time trial of Kasper asgreen who is the new leader of the stage surpassing Stefan bissigger. Average of 51 km / h. Almost nothing to the apparatus the champion of Denmark in the specialty.

One of the great favorites appears on the scene

Just took the exit Stefan Kung. The Groupama-Franaise des Jeux cyclist is one of the top favorites, as he finished second after Pogacar in the first time and he is the current European champion. Clear candidate for stage triumph.

16KM. Kasper Asgreen flies

The Danish national champion against the clock is coming out to dispute the stage. It has 16 kilometers left and it has already doubled its predecessor. We can have a new reference to compare to Bjerg and Bissigger.

A chrono with a multitude of variants

The final time trials of the Tour de France they have these things. There are many options to face the stage: those who fight it because they are specialists, those who fight because things are at stake in the general, those who want to test to Tokyo and then those who do not play anything. Everything, literally.

Beautiful duel between Bissegger and Bjerg

The Swiss of the EF is the new leader of the stage. He starred in a great duel before Mikkel bjerg who opted for 8 seconds in favor of the Swiss. First provisional and looking for a new victory in the individual effort.

Green, seen for sentence

Mark cavendish He completes the stage without problems and is already one day away from winning the prize of consistency. Be tomorrow in Paris and seek the double prize thanks to surpassing Eddy merckx as the rider with the most victories in the history of the gala round.

THE CHRONO BEGINS!

The twentieth stage of the Tour de France 2021. The first cyclists come out, the worst classified in the general classification, and in a few moments they start Mikkel Bjerg, one of the first specialists in liza. So far, the reference is Dries Devenyns.

Tour de France stage 20 route

The route between Libourne and Saint-milion it is 30.8 kilometers and it is not an excessively hard time trial. Yes, it will have steep terrain, but it is still optimal for specialists. There will be an interesting duel between men in the general standings who are great against the timer, like Pogacar (winner of the other Tour chrono) and specialists, such as the Swiss Kung.