Cycling

Tour de France 2021 | Sportsmanship among Slovenians: Pogacar’s recognition of Roglic

Tadej Pogacar remembered his great rival Primoz Roglic, who had to abandon the race due to a crash, in celebration of his second Tour de France. The yellow jersey, together with Matej Mohoric and Luka Mezgec, paid tribute to their compatriot by wearing his number in the first kilometers of the last stage.

00:00:42, an hour ago