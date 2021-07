Cycling

Tour de France 2021 | “Shit on …!” Pello Bilbao’s anger in full time due to his problems with the radio

Pello Bilbao suffered technical problems with the radio during the course of his time trial in the 20th stage of the Tour de France. The Spanish cyclist, 9th in the general classification, reached back and took off the device to put it back on, while he was tremendously angry. The one from Bahrain missed the odd bad-sounding word.

00:01:03, 10 hours ago