Tour de France 2021: “Pogacar runs for fun”

The great protagonist of Tour de France is Tadej Pogacar. The Slovenian has achieved three stage victories and will climb to the top of the podium of the Champs Elysées of Paris for the second consecutive year. The king of the Big Boucle who runs with a style that falls in love, and that has become unbeatable for his rivals.

That way of running is defined by Allan peiper, sports director of the UAE Team Emirates, in some statements collected by ., how to compete and have fun: “Tadej create your own goals. You can win on many different terrains. And not just for winning, because the most important thing is that he has fun. ” Tour de France to the Tirreno-Adritico, Liege-Bastoa-Liège and the Tour of the United Arab Emirates.

The most important thing is that Tadej has fun Allan Peiper, Director of the UAE

That way of competing for Peiper It has also kept her on the Tour, in addition to three almost perfect weeks. “He was hampered by a few falls, but he saved them. Laval I sent a message to the others because I solved it well. And he had to pass the mountain keeping the progression and being perfectly protected by the team “, explained the Australian director.

The other side of the coin

Pogacar is a (current) protagonist of the Tour de France as Chris Froome it was in the past. The four times champion of the gala round ends the race happy, although without the same feeling as before: “The Tour de France It has been very difficult, very different from all the previous ones, but I am happy to have returned, “said the British man of Kenyan descent.

The corridor of the set Israel He still has gas and gives no reason to those who say he has to retire to keep it. “I have gained a lot of confidence. I hope to return to my best level, step by step,” he said. Froome.