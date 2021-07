Cycling

Tour de France 2021 | Pogacar is still the king: Keys and great moments of his second Tour

Tadej Pogacar has become the youngest rider in history to win two Tour de France. And he has done so with an insulting superiority and without having mercy on his rivals. It had been a long time since Paris had come up with such differences. Flying in the clock, breaking the general in the Alps and attacking as a leader in the Pyrenees …

00:02:14, 14 hours ago