Tour de France 2021 | Pogacar is crowned on the youngest podium in the last 50 years – Cycling video

Cycling

Tour de France 2021 | Pogacar is crowned on the youngest podium in the last 50 years

Tadej Pogacar, Jonas Vingegaard and Richard Carapaz occupy the first three positions of the Tour de France 2021. It is the youngest podium in the last 50 years of history. The three riders were the strongest in the key moments of the edition and the ones who had the best feelings when the mountain arrived. With Pogacar’s dominance, it was only necessary to know how the rest of the drawer looks.

00:06:48, 27 minutes ago