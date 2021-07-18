Tour de France 2021 | Mohoric explains his controversial gesture at the finish line and explodes against the registration at the Bahrain hotel

Matej Mohoric, stage winner in Libourne, was outraged by the police search that Bahrain suffered in the hotel and commented on the controversial gesture he made with his finger on the finish line after winning the stage. The Slovenian shut up and closed his mouth with a gesture as if it were a zipper: “I was thinking, since with the police record last Wednesday they treated us like criminals. It is not that I wanted to silence anyone, but we’re upset about the record the other day. They have treated us like criminals but in the team we have nothing to hide. It is even good that the police visit the teams, we collaborate with the investigation, “he said.

Mohoric postpones Cavendish record

• This is the classification of the Tour general

Tour de France

Did you know? Since when and why did the Tour end on the Champs Elysees

10 HOURS AGO

Mohoric offered some detail of the police search in the hotel of the team last Wednesday.

The gesture was thinking, especially about what happened that night, when I felt like a criminal, with all the police in our hotel. When they review your personal photos and your messages you feel bad. But I have nothing to hide, so at the end of the day I didn’t care too much. ”

For Mohoric, the best way to demonstrate the transparency of the team “is by winning stages”, for that reason it is one more reason than joy this double victory that I have achieved on the Tour, which is the third for Bahrain. Already on the stage this Thursday, after registration, Mohoric was escaped trying to claim the cleanliness of his team with a victory, something that he has achieved 24 hours later.

Exhibition and double for Mohoric with the peloton thinking about the chrono

Regarding his stage triumph, he pointed out that struggled with the distant attack of the German Politt, but he kept the strength to play his tricks, as he did in the marathon stage of Le Creusot. “When Nils Politt attacked took me to the limit, I was about to explode. Then I recovered, I decided to launch a great attack to open a gap and from there set a pace for me to finish. I have done very low wattage figures, but even so I have managed to keep my rivals at bay to win the stage “A maneuver that gave him the double, a victory that joins those achieved in the Giro and Vuelta, which allows him to consolidate in the select club of winners in the big three.

La Montonera (19th stage): Analysis of the important time trial this Saturday

“I can not believe it. The only thing I’ve done is give my best. I wanted to be attentive from the start, especially to a possible break of more than eight riders that included people from Deceuninck-Quick Step or Alpecin-Fenix, who were the teams most interested in sprinting, “he concluded.

Tour de France

Did you know? The precocity record that Pogacar will hardly be able to beat

12 HOURS AGO

Tour de France

Cavendish seeks to close the Tour in a big way: “I want to win in Paris”

13 HOURS AGO