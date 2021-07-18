Tour de France 2021 | Mark Cavendish seeks to close the gala round in style: “I want to win in Paris”

Mark cavendish has an appointment with history in Paris. If he wins the stage, apart from scoring the green jersey for points, he would break the record for stage victories on the Tour, which now shares with 34 alongside the legendary Eddy Merckx. Cavendish, who has already signed up for four stages of the sprint, leads the green jersey rankings with 304 points, followed by Australian Michael Matthews with 269. Between them they will play the honor of the regularity jersey.

After overcoming the mountain stages in the Pyrenees with great difficulty, Cavendish saved the guy in the time trial, thinking about the key event in the French capital, where apart from the record he can achieve his second green jersey. “It was a good time trial for me. It was very flat, so I tried to maintain a good aerodynamic position to save my strength. I really enjoyed the ride through the vineyards. The crowd was also incredible. I’m already thinking about tomorrow’s stage in Paris. “.

Cavendish referred to the leader of the Tour de France, the Slovenian Tadej Pogacar, a rider who has surprised the Briton. “I am impressed with Tadej Pogacar, as a cyclist and as a person. He is a super nice kid, always smiling and in a good mood. These young cyclists like Vingegaard, Van der Poel or Pogacar are fantastic. I am happy to be able to share the peloton with them”, concluded.

