Tour de France 2021, La Montonera (21st stage): From Tadej Pogacar’s party backwards from Van Aert to Mark Cavendish – Cycling video

Cycling

Tour de France 2021, La Montonera (21st stage): From the Tadej Pogacar party backwards from Van Aert to Mark Cavendish

The last program of ‘La Montonera’ in the Tour de France 2021 analyzes the final triumph of Tadej Pogacar, two-time champion of the gala round, and the future of Mark Cavendish, who could not overcome Eddy Merckx’s record of stage triumphs in the Elysian Fields. Wout van Aert gave the big surprise and will leave Cavendish’s deed on an equal footing with the Cannibal. Will he be able to overcome it in 2022?

00:41:21, 7 minutes ago