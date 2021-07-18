Tour de France 2021 | La Montonera (20th stage): The analysis of the time trial and the intelligence of Pogacar – Cycling video

Cycling

Tour de France 2021 | La Montonera (20th stage): Pogacar’s time trial and intelligence analysis

‘La Montonera’ of the 20th stage of the 2021 Tour de France brought to debate the superiority shown by Van Aert in the time trial, which he won ahead of Asgreen and Vingegaard. There was also talk of the intelligence of Tadej Pogacar when he did not want to risk in the clock so as not to lose a Tour that he already had in his pocket. Enric Mas and Pello Bilbao finished sixth and ninth in the general classification.

