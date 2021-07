Cycling

Tour de France 2021 | From champion to champion: Contador, luxury guest at Pogacar’s coronation

Alberto Contador was the exceptional guest at Pogacar’s coronation on the last day of the 2021 Tour de France. The former Spanish cyclist was seen at the start in Chatou and was seen affectionately speaking with the winner of the race. What would they say to each other? Four Tours of France in one image.

