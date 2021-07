Cycling

Tour de France 2021 | Enric Mas, in Eurosport: “I am very motivated to storm the top-5”

Enric Mas exclusively attended Eurosport before the 30.8-kilometer time trial that will start in Pas de la Case and end in Saint-Gaudens on stage 20 of the 2021 Tour de France. He was very ambitious and eager to start the day. “I’m very motivated to break into the top-5.” He also made it clear that there have been no serious consequences after Friday’s crash.

00:01:16, 15 hours ago