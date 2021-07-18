Tour de France 2021 | Did you know? The precocity record that Pogacar will hardly be able to beat

His dominance and superiority does not go unnoticed by anyone within the squadEven his leadership within it has served to win over some detractors. He is not yet 23 years old, he will meet them on September 21, once La Vuelta has already concluded. Although it is not unreasonable to think, as Javier Guillén has dropped, that he may also be in the third grand tour of the year and celebrate his birthday with one more great in his record. In this Tour de France 2021 It has been shown that no one walks in the mountains better than him. The dominance in his first week left him almost sentenced to the final victory, but not happy with that he wanted to show his power in the stages of Col du Portet and Luz Ardiden. Not even Enric Mas himself could be saved from his final attack.

If we break down his enormous track record, despite, as we have commented before, being only 22 years old, we find something formidable and out of the ordinary for his age. Many veteran runners wish they had a share in all of those accomplishments. In addition to many records that the Slovenian rider has set us after his two consecutive victories in the Tour de France general classification.

Last year was the first Slovenian cyclist to win a Tour de France, besides being the first, after Laurent fignon in 1983, in getting it the year of his debut. Now it becomes the youngest runner in history to win two Tours and joins Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault and Laurent Fignon in win it twice in a row in your first two starts.

Despite the huge data that he has left in his short career, there are one that I may never be able to overcome. And it is related to his team leader, Giuseppe Saronni. The Slovenian broker owns 9 stage wins on a big lap before turning 23 years: Three correspond to La Vuelta, three to the 2020 Tour and three to this year, something quite remarkable, but still far from the 13 that Guiseppe treasures. It will be difficult for him to enlarge his track record in the final stage tomorrow Sunday on the Champs Elysees, so if he finally decides not to go to the lap, he will not be able to achieve this historic achievement. The first big one of 2022 will be the Giro and it will be too late to reach the record.

This is the record for the most victories in a big one before the age of 23

13- Giuseppe Saronni10- Fraçois Faber10- Didi thurau9- Gino Bartali 9- Tadej pogacar

Only the presence in the Spanish round and a great show of power they would be able to turn this classification around. Despite everything, and after leaving his second Tour sentenced, It doesn’t seem like Pogar can put many complaints to his incredible record.

