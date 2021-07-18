Tour de France 2021 | Did you know? The paradoxical case and great nickname of Declercq, the red lantern of this Tour

The cyclist who pedales the most kilometers at the top of the pack is the one who finished last in the 2021 Tour de France. Tim Declercq, nicknamed ‘The Tractor’ may have been a red lantern for the first time in his career due to a hard fall he suffered at mid-career, but in any case he reaches the Champs-Élysées occupying that position of last classified in the general classification and which also has its little piece of glory.

Declercq takes over from Wim Vansenevant as a Belgian cyclist who is the Tour’s red lantern. Vansevenant, whose son Mauri is also a cyclist and is Declercq’s teammate on the Deceuninck-Quick Step team, became famous for being the last of the Tour for three consecutive editions. In fact, no one has been as many times as he and even he himself admitted that he was trying to occupy that last place on purpose, wasting time if necessary.

Cycling

Did you know? Mauri Vansevenant: son of a cyclist and named in honor of Melcior Mauri

03/08/2021 AT 10:38

They nickname him ‘The Tractor’

Declercq stands out among the peloton for his height and size: he measures more than 1.90 meters and weighs 80 kilos. In addition, his job is to ‘pull the car’, which is why it is always common to see him among the top positions in the flat stages and in any classic, always working for his team leaders. He has no professional victories at 32 years old and has competed since 2010. A classic of the peloton that has earned a good reputation thanks to his perseverance, teamwork and his nickname ‘tractor’.

So much so, that he owns a tractor and when he is not racing he shares photos of it, giving a little more sense to his cute nickname.

Tour de France

The consolation prize that Froome has left after the Tour

2 HOURS AGO

Tour de France

La Montonera (21st stage): From the Pogacar party to the reverse of Cavendish

2 HOURS AGO