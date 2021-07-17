Tour de France 2021 | Did you know? Since when and why did the Tour end on the Champs Elysees

End of July, dusk in Paris, and the winners of some of the jerseys on the podium of the Tour de France on the Champs-Elysées. This mythical and lasting image is something that every sports fan has in his mind when summer approaches. Since 1975 this snapshot has been produced year after year. 45 consecutive editions without missing the appointment. Paris night has seen legendary things, the victories of Contador, the dominance of Sky-Ineos or the third place of Valverde in 2015, among the most recent events.

The peloton usually goes around ten laps before tackling the final sprint, where the best sprinters in the peloton are crowned. It is usually a quiet stage with the peloton checking small leaks that are produced to conclude with a massive arrival. Even if it has not always been this way and you have to go back to 2005 with the victory of Aleksandr Vinokurov to see something different.

Aleksandr Vinokurov and his escapade in 2005

Aleksandr Vinokurov He was the last cyclist to break the tradition of finishing the stages on the Champs Elysees while sprinting. It was in 2005 and he won ahead of the Australian Bradley McGee and the swiss Fabian Cancellara. The attack occurred in the last kilometer and the peloton had no reaction time. Since 2006 and to date, all stages have ended with the controlled and massive arrival of the platoon.

Aleksandr Vinokurov on the Champs Elysees in 2005

Although already the consolidated final stage on the Champs-Elysées it wasn’t always like this. Before 1975, the usual thing was to arrive at the Velodrome of the Park of Princes. And so it was from 1905 to 1967. Fifty-two editions, only altered by the course of the World Wars.

From 1905 to 1967

Before 1905, a Tour de France arrival was scheduled in 1903, but a royal decree prohibited the arrival of the races en route to the Park. This decree was eliminated in 1903 and a new arrival for the Tour in 1904, but things of the meteorology, a violent storm during stage six made it impossible that it could end at the Velodrome. This day the arrival in the Ville d’Avray is counted.

Now yes, once climatic complications and royal decrees have been overcome, the Velodrome of the Park of the Princes receives the arrival of cycling stages from 1905 to 1967 that the remodeling of the place takes place. This Park is right now the PSG team home, where the team from the French capital plays its home games.

The appearance of the Velodrome of the Parc des Princes in 1909

Once the play is produced, which finish off the cycling track, the last stage of the Tour de France will be held at the Jacques-Anquetil velodrome, formerly called the Cipale velodrome. Here arrivals occur from 1968 to 1974. And once 1975 arrives, it ends on the Champs Elysees as we are used to.

Pogacar on the Champs Elysees in 2020

