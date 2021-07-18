Tour de France 2021 | Did you know? All the money that Pogacar takes in prizes for sweeping this Tour

Tadej Pogacar has swept his rivals in this Tour de France 2021. The Slovenian has won everything he could. From a time trial, two stages in the Pyrenees, the general classification, that of the youngsters and, without fighting it, to that of the mountain. But not all that Tadeo takes are trophies, bouquets, stuffed animals and a collection of jerseys. And it is that his tyranny in this edition of the gala round makes him leave Paris with a great economic loot in his pocket.

Half a million for winning the Tour

The prize for the Tour de France champion is € 500,000. In addition, if we take into account that Pogacar has worn yellow since stage 8 and that the wearer of this jersey receives € 500 per day, the Slovenian will receive a total of € 506,000 for being the winner in the general classification.

€ 33,000 for his three stage wins

Pogacar took three stage victories in this edition, one time trial and two high finishes in Los Pirineos. The Tour distributes € 28,650 per day (€ 11,000 for the winner) among the top 20 classified each day. Well, Tadej has entered the top 20 in 10 of the 21 stages of this Tour, including that he was in the top-6 on 8 occasions. The money that the recent two-time champion of the gala round will receive for their performances in the stages amount to a total of € 43,700.

€ 25,000 without fighting the mountain

Tadej Pogacar, with his two victories in the Pyrenees, also took the mountain points classification. The Tour allocates € 25,000 for the winner of the polka dot jersey, to which must be added the three days that he has been the owner of said jersey, for a total of € 900 more. In addition, his triumphs in Col du Portet (HC) and Luz Ardiden (1st) were awarded € 800 and € 650, respectively. € 27,350 without having entered the fight for the mountain.

€ 30,000 for the best youngster

The Slovenian, how could it be otherwise, has also won the award for best young man with his 22 years and 300 days. In money, the Tour distributes € 20,000 to the best cyclist in the general under 26 years. In addition, Pogacar has been the leader of this classification from start to finish, for which you will receive € 6,000 (€ 300 for each of the 20 days). Also, since he entered the stage as the best young man up to eight times, he will receive a total of € 4,000 (€ 500 per day).

* Tadej Pogacar has been 8th in the points classification, which he has not played either, so he will receive € 2,000 additional.

The price for being the best

The sum of all his prize money (generally, stages, mountain, youth and regularity) amounts to € 609,050. The price of being the absolute King of the Tour de France.

