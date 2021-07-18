Tour de France 2021 | Contador’s prediction (20th stage): A flat time trial for specialists – Cycling video

Cycling

Tour de France 2021 | Contador’s prediction (20th stage): A flat time trial for specialists

Alberto Contador analyzed in ‘La Montonera’ the profile and route of the 20th stage of the Tour de France, with 30.8 kilometers between Libourne and Saint-Emilion. The penultimate stage arrives with an individual time trial that can be decisive for second position. Vingeegard is a favorite over Carapaz in a day with the incentive to see if Pogacar can close his excellent career with another win.

00:01:25, Yesterday at 16:14