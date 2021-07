Cycling

Tour de France 2021 | Contador interviews Pogacar: “We’ll see if I go to La Vuelta”

Alberto Contador interviewed the 2021 Tour de France champion, Tadej Pogacar, before the last stage of the Gallic round began with the iconic arrival on the Champs-Elysées. The UAE cyclist analyzed how his two triumphs have been in the gala round last year and this one and also answered the million-dollar question: will he be in the Vuelta a España?

