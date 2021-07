Cycling

Tour de France 2021 | Contador interviews Pogacar: “It is difficult to say which Tour is more special”

Alberto Contador interviewed the 2021 Tour de France champion, Tadej Pogacar, before the last stage of the Gallic round began with the iconic arrival on the Champs-Elysées. The UAE cyclist analyzed how his two triumphs have been in the gala round last year and this one and also answered the million-dollar question: will he be in the Vuelta a España?

