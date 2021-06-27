Tour de France 2021 classifications updated

06/27/2021

On at 18:07 CEST

The Tour de France 2021 is already underway and the dutch Mathieu Van der Poel he is the new leader of the general classification after winning alone in the second stage, snatching the jersey from the French Julian Alaphilippe.

From SPORT, we bring you all the updated classifications (stage, general, mountain and teams) after the dispute of each of the stages.

CLASSIFICATION STAGE 2 TOUR 2021

1 Mathieu Van Der Poel PRT 04:18:30

2 Tadej Pogacar UAD at 00:00:06

3 Primoz Roglic TJV at 00:00:06

4 Wilco Kelderman BOH at 00:00:06

5 Julian Alaphilippe DQT at 00:00:08

GENERAL CLASSIFICATION TOUR 2021

1 Mathieu Van Der Poel PRT 08:57:25

2 Julian Alaphilippe DQT at 00:00:08

3 Tadej Pogacar UAD at 00:00:13

4 Primoz Roglic TJV at 00:00:14

5 Wilco Kelderman BOH at 00:00:24

POINTS CLASSIFICATION

1 Julian Alaphilippe DQT 66

2 Mathieu Van Der Poel PRT 50

3 Michael Matthews BEX 45

4 Tadej Pogacar UAD 44

5 Primoz Roglic TJV 40

MOUNTAIN CLASSIFICATION

1 Mathieu Van Der Poel PRT 4

2 Ide Schelling BOH 4

3 Anthony Perez COF 3

4 Julian Alaphilippe DQT 2

5 Edward Theuns TFS 2

TEAM CLASSIFICATION

1 Team Jumbo – Visma 13:57:00

2 Astana Premier Tech at 00:00

3 Team BikeExchange at 00:25

4 Trek – Segafredo at 00:38

05 Bahrain – Victorious at 00:41