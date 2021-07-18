Tour de France 2021 | André Greipel announces his retirement at the end of the season after 158 victories – Cycling video

Cycling

Tour de France 2021 | André Greipel announces his retirement at the end of the season after 158 victories

André Greipel announced, before the start of the penultimate stage of the Tour de France, his retirement at the end of the season. The German sprinter from Israel Start-Up Nation, who had a contract for one more season, said he hopes to remain linked to cycling in some way. Greipel has achieved a total of 158 in his entire career. 11 of them in the gala round. A legend.

00:02:16, 16 hours ago