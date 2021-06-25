Tough school year ends and NYC public schools show optimism for return in September



Hard school year ends and schools show optimism for the return in September

Photo: Edwin Martínez / Impremedia

This Friday officially ended the 2020-2021 school year in order to public schools of New York City. And after the “roller coaster” that meant, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the mixture of face-to-face classes, and mostly virtual, that marked the teaching processes, the educational authorities of New York gave a part of optimism to next school year, which starts in September.

The Chancellor of Education, Meisha Porter warned that with the numbers of COVID-19 infections at the lowest levels and the increase in vaccinated people, everything is given for a full return to in-person learning starting in the fall, and highlighted the value with which the educational community made in the face of adversity.

“On this last day of school, I want to extend my deepest appreciation to the amazing students, families, educators, principals, and staff who went out of their way to support each other and finish this school year on a high note,” said the chief. schools in the Big Apple, while calling for students and parents to benefit from the summer program Summer Rising.

“We reopened our doors when no other major district in the nation did, and their tremendous resilience and hard work makes me proud. I am already looking forward to Summer Rising and a good start to school in September, ”said the DOE official, referring to the“ fun and leveling ”program that will begin. next July.

The DOE explained that these programs will be available citywide to all students, including students with disabilities, on full days, in person, and with meals.

“All programs will create a bridge back to school in the fall and provide peace of mind for parents when they return to work,” the DOE said. “The environment will be safe and conducive. The staff members are prepared to respond to the social and emotional needs of the children, and the summer programs will offer academic support, arts, recreation and social emotional support ”.

In addition to entertaining plans, outdoors, in school buildings and cultural and sports activities, the “Summer Rising” will offer academic programs and enrichment programming.

“Summer Rising it is an opportunity for all high school students to make up previously failed courses, complete ongoing courses, and participate in academic acceleration. Students will also be able to participate in important work experiences and internship opportunities, such as the Summer Youth Employment Program, ”added the DOE.

The children’s program of Kindergarten through 5th grade will go from July 6 to August 20, Monday through Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., from 6th to 8th grade will be between July 6 to August 12, Monday through Thursday, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and for grades 9-12, will run from July 6 to August 13, from Monday to Friday.

The president of the City Council Education Committee, Mark Treyger, He asked families to take advantage of these programs, and in passing praised the courage with which schools tried to overcome the challenges of the pandemic.

“School communities moved heaven and earth to support students this year, in the context of a pandemic, uncertainty and incalculable amounts of trauma,” said the councilman. “Our students are exceptionally resilient; the road to recovery is steepBut all of our school communities deserve a moment of celebration to honor their incredible work over the past year, in the most difficult of circumstances. ”

Where to register for Summer Rising activities?