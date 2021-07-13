Tough restrictions return in Catalonia and Valencia despite low hospitalizations

Given the increase in the number of infections, different Autonomous Communities are going back to the restrictions of before. We have been in a pandemic for a year and a half and vaccines are making the impact of this new wave significantly less, but some of the measures remain the same. Some restrictions that, in cases such as the curfew, limit freedom of movement and have already provoked criticism in their day for their suitability.

Two of the communities that have applied more restrictive measures are Catalonia and the Valencian Community, the latter being the only community that at the moment has re-implemented the curfew.

Valencia returns to the curfew with the endorsement of Justice

The government of Ximo Puig requested the Superior Court of Justice of the Valencian Community to apply a new curfew in Valencia capital and 32 other towns with more than 5,000 inhabitants. A request that has been endorsed and from which the Valencian Community has recovered the curfew for the next 14 days.

Nighttime mobility is thus restricted between 01.00 and 06.00 hours, being a shorter schedule than that applied during the Alarm State. In addition to the curfew, social gatherings have also been limited to a maximum of 10 people.

The TSJCV argues that the measures comply with the “constitutional judgment of proportionality”, due to the growth of infections, the expansion of the delta variant, the increase in hospitalizations and the “situation close to collapse that is already taking place in Primary Care centers.”

According to the court’s criteria, Organic Law 3/1986, on Special Measures in Public Health Matters, protects the application of this measure, although it would be “desirable” to have specific legislation. The Chamber recalls that the Supreme Court has protected in the past the limitation of fundamental rights, “as long as your justification is up to the intensity and extension of the restriction of fundamental rights in question. “An” intensity “that would be fulfilled in the current situation, according to the criteria of the judges who endorse what is stated in the report of the Generalitat.

The “unregulated nightlife” and the “social relations” are the main causes of contagion at the moment and against this, the “limitation to night-time circulation is much more effective than other existing measures to try to prevent the nightlife activity known as bottle “, argues the TSJCV.

Catalonia adds measures for exteriors

With a cumulative incidence of 725 points, Catalonia presents the worst data in Spain; with 231 patients in ICU, well above the next two communities which are Andalusia with 122 and Madrid with 113. Despite the high incidence, these numbers are still far from those of the third wave, where at the end of January in Catalonia they had an incidence of 573 points but 803 patients in ICU.

To stop the wave of infections, the Generalitat of Catalonia has imposed new restrictions until July 23, including the limitation of meetings to 10 people. The maximum night closing time has been reduced to 00:30.

On the other hand, the prohibition of the consumption of food and beverages in public spaces has been recovered, except in spaces equipped with furniture for this, such as rest areas or picnics. It is striking that outdoor-focused measures such as a ban on eating in public spaces continue to be applied when it is in closed areas where the probability of contagion is greater.

The autonomous government has asked the municipalities to close beaches, parks and squares at night, a measure that has been criticized from city councils such as Barcelona for deriving responsibilities. Some spaces that are used in specific cases for the “bottle”, but on many other occasions they are spacious enough not to pose risks.

Health Minister Josep Maria Argimon explained that the Generalitat is not in favor of a curfew “if it is not strictly necessary.” However, spokesperson Patrícia Plaja explained at a press conference that a report on the application of the curfew, equivalent to that of the Valencian government, has been requested.

How effective are these types of restrictions?

At his weekly press conference, the doctor Fernando Simón has asked to stop talking about “restrictions”: “They are not intended to restrict anything. The goal is to control the transmission of the disease. ”

Preventing contagion among young people now seems the main concern of the health authorities and it is towards this group that the measures are focused. Regarding the curfew, Pedro Gullón, from the Spanish Epidemiology Society, argued that “it was even prohibited to go out for a walk, something that did a lot of psychological damage to people and that the evidence has shown totally unnecessary.”

Javier Segura, from the Madrid Public Health Association, explained that “these people are going to be infected the same if they drink beer at 6:00 p.m. or drink it at 8:00 p.m.”, again pointing to the contagion indoors as main source of concern.

According to a report from the Ministry of Health last March, in the case of the United Kingdom it was estimated that During the third wave, it was possible to reduce the transmissibility by 2% with the curfew along with meeting limitations and 10% with the closure of restaurants and entertainment.

