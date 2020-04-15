Touching message from Drake Maverick after his dismissal. The fighter posted a video on twitter where he burst into tears after learning of his dismissal.

Touching message from Drake Maverick after his dismissal

Drake Maverick was ready to compete in the NXT Cruiserweight Tournament, and he was excited about the future. He was fired along with so many others today.

Maverick sat down while wearing a WWE shirt and he said what he thought after receiving a phone call that he never wanted. He was solemn and serious when he spoke about how the new coronavirus has changed the world so much.

He will continue to compete in the NXT Cruiserweight Tournament, but then he burst into tears and said that those may be the last bouts he has in his career.

He said there are many people he will not have a chance to say goodbye to. This was a very sad video, as he promised that he will give it his all in the last three bouts in which he will compete in the NXT Cruiserweight Championship Tournament.

Recall that the tournament begins tonight by crowning an interim cruiserweight champion on the weekly NXT show because Jordan Devlin is unable to travel to the United States because of the Coronavirus.

