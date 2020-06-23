Apple yesterday introduced iOS 14, the new version of the operating system for the iPhone that arrived with the widgets as protagonists. However, there’s a fair amount of features that Apple didn’t comment on and which we will talk about in our first impressions. One of them is called ‘Play back’ and it is a curiosity that we did not expect.

Basically, this function allows us map features by tapping on the back of the iPhone. In other words, press the back of the mobile phone two or three times to perform the functions that we want. We are going to tell you how this option is configured and what uses we can give it.

‘Touch back’, a pretty crazy feature of iOS 14

Touching back is an Accessibility function of the iPhone, although it could well go through one of its star characteristics, being quite curious. It is not easy to find if we do not investigate the settings, but we are going to leave the route for you to find it in a few clicks.

Open iOS settings

Click on ‘Accessibility’

Go to the section ‘Play’

In touch, down completely, look for ‘Touch back’

Configure to taste

Once we have accessed the ‘Play back’ menu, we can configure what we want to do with two keystrokes or triple keystrokes. We must press anywhere on the back of the iPhone, strong enough to detect it (no need to hit it either). The main point is that we can configure a huge number of functions, and even map our own shortcuts.

Apart from the functions that the listing allows us, we can configure apps in a personalized way and map our own shortcuts to invoke them with the rear clicks

Some of the most useful functions are taking screenshots (so we don’t have to do the button combination), lowering or raising the volume, opening the application we want, muting the iPhone, activating the voice control, etc. Definitely, a very fast way to perform the action we want with two or three taps on the back of the iPhone.

