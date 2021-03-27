Touch, psychomassage and pandemic | Health News

Share

Touch is perhaps one of the human senses that we pay the least attention to at this time and yet it is our first connection with the world, and from where we can access our unconscious.

In this new era of “aseptic individualism”, touch is once again relegated to the ostracism of the senses; “Sight, hearing, smell, taste and touch” is how we learned it in school.

Like it or not, we are a skin wrap, the organ through which haptic sensations constantly come and go. Perhaps for this reason, we are not so aware, since they have always been there, but they are vital sensations for most living beings.

If this detachment from touch that had already begun with the digital age, where we hardly read paper books, our friends are increasingly virtual or we do many of our purchases online, the distancing measures in this situation of the COVID pandemic -19, they are dehumanizing us at the speed of light.

Certainly, we are de-socializing from this basic sense, but which seems to be a “second-class citizen”

Kisses, caresses, hugs or other forms of physical contact have an even more powerful effect than we imagine on our physical and psychological well-being without a doubt.

Within manual and breathing therapies, there is the, increasingly known, Rosen method, is based on the union of massage and psychology, a type of psychomassage, where different parts of the patient’s body are gently touched.

The Rosen method is a body therapy technique that is based on the premise of the existence of a connection between the chronic muscular tension that we all carry to a greater or lesser degree and our emotions or repressed trauma throughout life.

In the words of UC Berkeley professor of psychology Dacher Keltner, touch is another essential form of communication with others and the transmission of emotions.

And it is that closeness makes us cooperate, which helps us reduce stress, increasing trust in the other person and producing an increase in the production of oxytocin, the hormone responsible for facilitating the affective bond.

Now that we leave our homes little and if we do we go with masks, distrusting the people we meet on our way to the supermarket, where many people cannot even physically approach their loved ones, when we know that physical distance takes at emotional distance, it is time to reflect in these dystopian moments on tactile stimuli with their own language and their therapeutic benefits.

The way of touching the person is halfway between massaging and caressing, at the same time as therapists, we use our hands, movement and speech in order to reduce psychic, physical and emotional tension. In this way the person will be able to gradually release fatigue, stress and negative emotions in general, which is what often leads us to the acute or chronic somatizations that coexist with us on a daily basis.

Who was Marion Rosen?

Marion Rosen was a German-American physiotherapist, who developed this method that later bore her name as a methodology aimed at growth and improvement of people’s well-being and quality.

Applying this non-intrusive method, it is possible to heal physical and emotional problems where throughout the sessions a clear improvement can be seen in most of the people as has been verified in clinical practice.

To be a Rosen therapist, you must have extensive knowledge and experience in the fields of natural therapies, physical therapy, and psychology. Through the Rosen Institute, there are currently many courses where you can train and endorse your certification in this method.