Touch Ben Affleck to the charms of Jennifer Lopez on yacht!

Jenny From The Block is the song performed by Jennifer Lopez where in her official video she appears next to Ben affleck starring in it, it seems that the couple has relived this scene where the actor is touching the charms of the coquette singer.

In this most recent photo, both celebrities are seen the same as in one of the scenes of the song released by the singer and actress in 2002, precisely when they had a short time together, this single is part of the album “This is me .. . Then “.

Obviously both look a little different, because more than 17 years have passed since they recorded this official video, however seeing them together again and just as in love and above all playful is really touching.

JLo He is wearing a two-piece swimsuit, in brown, this time the actor who has played DC Comics’ Dark Knight on several occasions is wearing a beard, in the video he lacked it.

After 17 years apart and where each of the two tried to make their lives, the couple whom their fans decided to baptize “Bennifer“After the combination of their names, they have finally returned.

Although it was already suspected that they had returned as a couple, it was not until yesterday, precisely on the 52nd birthday of Jennifer Lopez that both celebrities made their reconciliation official, because she was precisely the interpreter of “I’m Real“who shared a photo where she appeared next to her current boyfriend and perhaps the love of her life.

Perhaps for some, both are the love of the other’s life, since when they finished their engagement, precisely when they were about to get married, it was not because of some problem between them but rather because of pressure from the media and perhaps from their own admirers. .

The singer and businesswoman herself expressed at the time that this breakup was the first to seriously hurt her, when the rumors about their reconciliation began, everyone became frantic, especially those people who ended a relationship long ago with the hope that they could also Get back with your ex just like JLo did.

A few weeks ago an interesting rumor had been shared about the couple, it was mentioned that it would be possible that Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner’s ex-husband, would deliver a new engagement ring to Jennifer Lopez and once and for all they would conclude with their love as expected from a few years ago.

Currently any news related to the couple immediately becomes a trend because they are the sensation of the moment, both being successful and for the sight of perfect millions they make a magnificent combination.

Although they have not expressed their love with “official words” with the simple fact of seeing them together and so in love, it is enough to corroborate that their relationship is serious, especially due to the fact that she herself has been the one who shared a photo of kissing since the yacht.

According to the Regios film account on Twitter, they affirm that the photograph that was shared where Affleck appears touching the charms of JLo was taken in France, without a doubt they chose one of the most romantic cities in the world to celebrate the singer’s birthday and make your relationship public.

Precisely in the microblogging service we find an infinity of publications related to the couple, Internet users are excited about their return and the fact of showing off one of the most striking figures of entertainment at 52 years of age.