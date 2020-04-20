South Korea’s top player, Tottenham star Son Heung-min, started on Monday the three-week period of mandatory military service in his country, according to local media.

Son, 27, is serving the 91st battalion of the 9th Marine Corps brigade, located on Jeju Island, south of the Korean peninsula. The striker took advantage of the suspension of competitions in English football to fulfill his military service.

The English Tottenham striker, one of his country’s most popular personalities, had announced in March through a spokesman that he needed to “do his military training in early April”.

“We have decided that nothing will be open to the public, in order to comply with the measures of the (South Korean) government in the fight against the covid-19,” said the spokesman at the time.

Son had been released from compulsory military service for almost two years, which could have put his playing career in jeopardy thanks to the gold medal he won with the South Korean team at the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia.

South Korea makes it possible for a citizen to be released from compulsory military service if he contributes to improving the country’s image abroad.

The title at the Asian Games allowed Son to fulfill his military obligations for only three weeks of basic training and about 500 hours of volunteer work. If he had not won the competition, the player would, by law,

Bruised since mid-February, when he broke his arm in an English Premier League game against Aston Villa, Son was authorized in late March by Tottenham to return to South Korea for “personal reasons”, after the suspension of all football competitions due to the new coronavirus pandemic.

Not yet a definition of when English football will resume. What is certain is that Britain has extended the “lockdown”, or total suspension of activities in the country, for another three weeks.

.