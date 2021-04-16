Tottenham’s new sponsor ‘trolls’ the team and collects cable in the face of fan criticism

In the world of social networks there are trolls and then there is the community manager of the Dulux paint company, the new sponsor of the Tottenham.

The whole of the Premier League and the company reached an agreement, which was sealed with a publication on the official account of the London team with the message “We are delighted to announce Dulux, the nation’s number one paint brand, as our first Official Paint Supplier”. After half an hour everything took a turn.

Dulux’s community manager only took 30 minutes to screw it up for the first time, answering a user with a meme in which it appeared ‘Tottenham’s trophy closet’. An empty, “unused” piece of furniture with the team logo.

The Tottenham fans did not take Dulux’s publication with good humor and the tweet was deleted … although too late. What is published on the Internet does not always disappear and several Twitter users had proceeded to make the relevant capture with which they now paint the face of the leading paint company in the country.