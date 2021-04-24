Tottenham won and Bale left a message to Mourinho: “We want to attack”

This week the Tottenham decided to throw out Jose Mourinho of the club’s technical direction and give Ryan Mason the opportunity to be in charge until the end of the season, on an interim basis.

29-year-old Mason gave confidence to Gareth Bale to line him up in the starting 11 against Southampton. Danny Ings advanced to the ‘saint’ and the Welshman himself invoiced the tie of the London team, to continue their fight to enter international competitions.

“Maybe we just need to have more of a presence on the attack front. We want to attack, we are a big club. We want to attack and today we did, ”Bale said on Sky Sports which can be interpreted as a clear message to the outgoing Mourinho, who left him on the bench in the last four games.

Heung-min Son scored the winning goal at 90 ‘from the penalty spot. “We are a big club,” said the Welshman at the end.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Bale and Son forget Mourinho. 🔃 The ‘Spurs’ came back from Ings’ initial goal (2-1).

🆕 At the age of 29, Mason became the youngest coach in the major European leagues. 🗣️ @ GarethBale11: “We can only focus on soccer.” # TOTSOU | #PremierLeague

📸 C. Rose pic.twitter.com/fLswheLSeP – EFE Sports (@EFEdeportes) April 21, 2021

