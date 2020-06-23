The emotions of the 31st day in the Premier League 2019-2020 this Tuesday, June 23, when the Tottenham look to add your first win in this comeback, but you will receive a West ham who will try to surprise Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Time and Channel Tottenham vs West Ham

Campus: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England

Hour: 8:15 pm in England and 9:15 pm in Spain. 2:15 pm in Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Panama and Peru. 4:15 pm from Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay. 12:15 pm PT / 3:15 pm ET in the United States.

Channel: SKY Sports in England, Mexico and Central America. DirecTV Sports in South America. . in the United States.

Tottenham vs West Ham LIVE

The box of Tottenham You are having an irregular campaign being out of European competition, so you need to step up. After 30 days they add 11 wins, 9 draws and have been beaten 10 times.

The Spurs They returned to activity last Friday when they received Manchester United in a crash where Steven Bergwijn put them in front at 27, however a penalty 9 minutes from time sealed the 1-1.

For his part, the West ham He is having a very tough campaign that has them in serious relegation problems. After 30 dates they add 7 wins, 6 draws and have lost 17 duels.

The Hammers They come from another loss last day when they visited the Wolves being outscored 0-2.

As he Tottenham As the West ham they know the importance of this party since both are clear about their objectives in this last third of the campaign; in the general table we find the Spurs in eighth place with 42 points, while the Hammers they march in the relegation zone with just 27 units in the Premier league. At the end of the game we will have the best summary, with the repetition of the goals and the final result. Tottenham vs West Ham.

Tottenham vs West Ham LIVE Time, Channel, Where to watch Day 31 Premier League 2019-2020