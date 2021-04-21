Tottenham summary and goals

04/21/2021

On at 21:54 CEST

Roger Payró

Mourinho left and Tottenham win again. After the Portuguese lost the relationship with several of his footballers, the ‘spurs’ returned to the path of victory. They did it with a comeback to Southampton (2-1) thanks to the goals from Bale and Son to celebrate the record of Ryan mason. The new ‘spur’ coach – interim but who will end the season – officially became the youngest in the history of the Premier at 29 years old.

TOT

SOU

Tottenham

Lloris; Aurier, Alderweireld, Dier, Reguilón; Lo Celso (Lamela, 79 ‘), Höjbjerg; Lucas Moura, Ndombele (Winks, 73 ‘), Son; and Bale (Bergwijn, 83 ‘).

Southampton

McCarthy; Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Vestergaard, Salisu; Ward-Prowse, Armstrong; Walcott (Djenepo, 67 ‘), Tella (Redmond, 84’); Ings (Diallo, 57 ‘) and Adams.

Goals

0-1 M. 30 Ings. 1-1 M. 60 Bale. 2-1 M. 89 Son (pen.).

Referee

David Coote. TA: Ndombele (43 ‘), Dier (95’) / Djenepo (87 ‘).

Incidents

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Behind closed doors.

Victory is the key to Tottenham bid to play in Europe the next course will regain strength. Of course, Ralph Hasenhüttl’s painting did not make it easy for him. Salisu Y Adams they had a very clear double chance as soon as the duel began that Cries aborted twice. Walker-Peters warned later but the can ended up opening it Ings. Unappealable head at the exit of a corner at half an hour that activated the red alert in the ‘spurs’.

Very little of Mason’s before the holiday. Lucas Moura had the best in the discount but sent it to the clouds. It was not his day. Already in the resumption, the staging of Tottenham was much better and Bale –Who played Kane today, absent due to injury– equalized the contest.

The Welshman caught the rebound on a shot from Moura and adjusted it subtlety out of McCarthy’s reach. The Londoners had 30 minutes left to complete the comeback. And they began to squeeze. Son drilled the net with a great shot to the center of Reguilón but the VAR warned the coelgiado of a possible positional offside of Moura. After consulting the monitor, David Coote validated the opinion of his counterpart and invalidated the goal.

Tottenham did not give up and the same protagonists caused 2-1. In this case, the VAR was on his side. Djenepo dropped Reguilón to the edge of the area but the video refereeing showed that he was on the line. He took gallons Son, who did not miss from eleven meters. This season, in the two precedents of the ‘spur’ box without Kane, the team did not score and lost both games. He broke the statistics and the losing streak of a month without adding three.