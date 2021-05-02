Tottenham-Sheffield United summary and goals of the Premier League

05/02/2021 at 10:26 PM CEST

EFE

Gareth Bale, who had recently lost weight at Tottenham Hotspur, retaliated with a hat trick against Sheffield United (4-0) that keeps the Spurs in the fight for the Champions League.

TOT

SHE

Tottenham

Lloris; Aurier, Alderweireld, Dier, Reguilon; Lo Celso (Winks 70 ‘), Hojbjerg; Bale (Bergwijn 75 ‘), Alli (Lamela 78’), Son; Kane.

Sheffield United

Ramsdael; Baldock, Egan, Basham; Bogle (Burke 46 ‘), Norwood, Fleck, Stevens; Osborn; McGoldrick (Mousset 83 ‘), Brewster (Berge 46’).

Goals

1-0 M.36 Bale; 2-0 M.61 Bale; 3-0 M.69 Bale; 4-0 M.77 Are.

Referee

Andre Marriner. TA: Hojbjerg (88 ‘) / Egan (18’)

The London team is still very difficult to be next season in the top continental competition, since it is five points behind Chelsea, which is fourth, but With four days to go, he still has hope.

And it is thanks to a sensational performance by Bale this Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Welshman, who only had one start in the last five games, achieved his first hat trick since December 2018, when he scored three goals for Real Madrid in the semi-final of the Club World Cup against Kashima Antlers.

Bale opened the scoring by raising the ball above Aaron Ramsdale after a great pass from Serge Aurier, made the second on the counter, in a one-on-one with the Sheffield United goalkeeper, and completed the triplet with a low shot from outside the area before being substituted in the 75th minute.

With the Tottenham shirt he had not achieved a hat trick since December 2012, when he scored three goals in a 0-4 win against Aston Villa.

To complete the victory, Heung-min Son, who had already assisted Bale in a goal, converted the 4-0 with a great shot from outside the area.

With the three points, Tottenham clings to the fifth position, with 56 points, one above West Ham United and two ahead of Liverpool.