Tottenham: Mourinho sends a message to his detractors and claims to be one of the best in the world

Jose Mourinho, coach of the Tottenham Hotspur, assured that he continues to be “one of the best technicians in the world” and that he is motivated by his legion of “Mouriñistas”.

The Portuguese coach has been criticized in recent weeks for the team’s results and for the elimination in the Europa League, but Mourinho has insisted that he is still one of the most important technicians in the world.

“I don’t think anyone is going to argue about rockets with guys at NASA,” Mourinho said at an event organized by one of Tottenham’s sponsors.

“Critics believe that they can discuss football with one of the most important coaches in the world. That is the beauty of football. I have already gotten used to it and I appreciate it. So on my part there is no problem,” he added.

In addition, Mourinho assured that his fans, whom he calls Mouriñistas, motivate him to keep going.

“I call them Mouriñistas because in Portugal we use the ending ‘ista’ to support the club. So Porto fans are Porto, for example. I have so many Mouriñistas around the world that I play for them.”