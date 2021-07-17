Tottenham manager wants to retain Kane

LONDON.

Even if Harry Kane wants to leave Tottenham, the new coach of the club Nuno Espírito Santo sent a clear message on Friday.

“Harry is our player”, he stressed.

The England captain has indicated that he would like to change of scene after the Spurs finished in seventh place in the Premier League, thereby knocking them out of the Champions League.

However, the team strategist expects the forward to stay in their ranks.

Look, Harry is our player, period. There is no need to talk about anything else. This is the time for Harry to regain his energy and rest. When he comes back, we will have time to talk, ”Espírito Santo commented in his first press conference as coach of the London team.

Kane, who has a contract with Tottenham until 2024, is taking vacations after helping England reach the final of the Nations Eurocup.

It is time for Harry to rest and prepare for what is to come. I’m eager for him to join the group and let’s start working together, ”Espírito Santo emphasized.

The place where Tottenham ended implies that their only participation in European tournaments during the next campaign will be in the European Conference League, a new third category continental competition.

