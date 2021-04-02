“Tottenham is an ambitious team”

04/01/2021 at 8:52 PM CEST

Alberto Teruel

Arsene Wenger has given his opinion on the future of Harry Kane. The English forward, whose future has been linked to Barça, Real Madrid, Manchester United and Manchester City, seems determined to take a leap in his career and start winning titles, so the legendary French coach wanted to give him advice through a statement for beIN Sports.

Harry Kane’s claims are high, but Wenger believes Tottenham can satisfy them and help him shine at the highest level. “Tottenham are in a position where they can be ambitious, we should not judge them by the position they currently occupy in the league. They were leaders of the Premier in December, and they were a tough opponent when I was coaching Arsenal. “

To overcome this losing streak, Tottenham need to cling to the figure of a leader, and for the Arsenal manager of the invincible, that figure is assumed by Kane. “He has been a true leader of Tottenham so far, and is the leader of the English team. I greatly respect your commitment and quality; I like to see he can play at 10 because the quality of his assists, his speed, his vision of the game and his execution skills are exceptional.

Despite the bad times the Spurs are going through, Harry Kane is having a sensational season. The English ‘9’ registers 17 goals and 13 assists in 27 Premier League games and, together with Heung-Min Son, forms the most fearsome tandem in the league. These numbers consolidate him as the top scorer and the top assistant in the Premier League, as well as making him the player who has directly participated in the most goals (30).

Despite the initial advice, Wenger understands Harry Kane’s ambitious stance, which is also in one of the best moments of his career. “He is the only one who can assess this situation, a player like this is always asked by other clubs, “he concluded