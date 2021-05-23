Tottenham Hotspur win 2-4 at Leicester City Stadium

05/23/2021

On at 21:06 CEST

The Leicester and the Tottenham they met in the last Premier League match, which ended with a score of 2-4. The Leicester city wanted to improve his situation in the tournament after losing the last game to him Chelsea by a score of 2-1. On the part of the visiting team, the Tottenham Hotspur he was defeated by 1-2 in the last game he played against Aston Villa. After the match held this Sunday, the local team was in fifth place, while the Tottenham Hotspur he is seventh at the end of the match.

The first part of the confrontation started in a positive way for the Lesterian team, who took advantage of the play to open the scoring with a goal from the penalty spot of Vardy in minute 18. The ‘Spurs’ set the tables through a goal of Kane just before the final whistle, specifically at 41, thus closing the first half with a 1-1 on the scoreboard.

The second part of the match started face to face for him Leicester city, because he knew how to take advantage of the opportunity and managed to cross the net of his rival thanks to another goal from eleven meters from Vardy, which thus achieved a double in the 52nd minute. However, the visiting team achieved the equalization through a goal in their own goal from Schmeichel in the 76th minute. Tottenham Hotspur with a bit of Bale in the 87th minute that established 2-3. After this, a new occasion allowed to increase the score of the Tottenham Hotspur, which increased distances establishing the 2-4 through a new goal from Bale, thus completing a double in the last moments of the game, specifically in 96, thus ending the duel with a result of 2-4 in the light.

Both coaches made moves on the benches. The coach of the Leicester city gave entrance to Mendy, Ricardo Pereira Y Ayoze for Fofana, Maddison Y Albrighton, Meanwhile he Tottenham gave entrance to Lucas moura, Bale Y Rodon for There, Bergwijn Y Son Heung-Min.

In the duel the referee showed two yellow cards to the visiting team. Specifically, he showed a yellow card to Bergwijn Y Winks.

Thanks to this victory that ended the Premier League, the team of Ryan mason remained in seventh position with 62 points after finishing the game and those of Brendan rodgers they ranked fifth with 66 points, with a Europa League entry spot.

Data sheetLeicester City:Schmeichel, Fofana (Mendy, min.21), Söyüncü, Castagne, Ndidi, Tielemans, Maddison (Ricardo Pereira, min.62), Thomas, Albrighton (Ayoze, min.80), Vardy and IheanachoTottenham Hotspur:Lloris, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Reguilón, Matt Doherty, Winks, Højbjerg, Alli (Lucas Moura, min.68), Son Heung-Min (Rodon, min.93), Bergwijn (Bale, min.68) and KaneStadium:King Power StadiumGoals:Vardy (1-0, min. 18), Kane (1-1, min. 41), Vardy (2-1, min. 52), Schmeichel (2-2, min. 76), Bale (2-3, min. 87) and Bale (2-4, min. 96)