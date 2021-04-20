Tottenham Hotspur host Southampton on matchday twenty-ninth

04/20/2021 at 7:03 PM CEST

The Tottenham receives this Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. the visit of the Southampton in the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium during their twenty-ninth encounter in the Premier League.

The Tottenham Hotspur will attempt to score a victory in the competition after having won the Fulham in the Craven Cottage 0-1, with a goal from Tosin Adarabioyo. Since the beginning of the competition, the locals have won 14 of the 32 games played so far with a figure of 54 goals in favor and 37 against.

Regarding the visiting team, the Southampton could not cope with the Manchester City in their last match (5-2), so they hope to end their losing streak and redirect their trajectory in the tournament. Before this match, the Southampton they had won in 10 of the 31 Premier League games played this season, with a record of 39 goals for and 56 against.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the Tottenham Hotspur has a balance of seven wins, five losses and three draws in 15 games played at home, values ​​that may seem encouraging for him Southampton, as they manifest a certain weakness of the premises in the matches that take place in the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. At the exits, the Southampton They have won four times and lost eight times in their 16 games played, which means that they will have to put a lot of effort into their visit to the stadium. Tottenham Hotspur if you want to improve these figures.

The rivals had already met before in the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and the balance is 17 victories, four defeats and two draws in favor of the Tottenham Hotspur. Likewise, the streak of the locals is noteworthy, who have four games in a row winning at home against the Southampton. The last time they faced the Tottenham and the Southampton In this tournament it was in September 2020 and the match ended with a result of 2-5 in favor of the locals.

Analyzing their position in the Premier League qualifying table, we see that the locals are ahead with an advantage of 14 points over the Tottenham Hotspur. At this time, the Tottenham Hotspur it has 50 points and is in seventh position. For its part, the visiting team is fourteenth with 36 points.