Tottenham: Harry Kane crowned Premier League Golden Boot

Harry kane achieved his third Golden Boot in the Premier League by winning with 23 goals to the 22 scored by Mohamed Salah (Liverpool).

In what may be his farewell to Tottenham, Kane, who already won the award in 2016 and 2017, scored one more goal on the final matchday, to tie the tie with the Egyptian striker.

Kane succeeds Leicester City forward Jamie Vardy, who scored 23 goals last season.

Behind Kane and Salah are Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United with 18 goals and Patrick Bamford of Leeds United and Heung-Min Son of Tottenham Hotspur with 17 goals.

