Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has been in favor of games without fans for a long time, if this measure helps to “save” football clubs amid the financial crisis caused by the new coronavirus pandemic.

Champion of the World Cup with France in 2018, Lloris said, in an interview with the French newspaper Nice-Matin, that “it is important for football to restart, for today and for tomorrow”. The goalkeeper added that “if we have to play behind closed doors for a long period of time to save football, then we need to.”

At the moment, Lloris is doing individual training at Tottenham, which resumed activities in late April. He says he has “specific times” for each player to do their exercises. “Sometimes we pass each other, but at a distance,” he said.

Lloris reported that, to spend less time on the club’s premises, he arrives at Tottenham’s training center already dressed in his uniform. “It reminds me of when I started my career and my grandparents left me in training.”

There is still no definition on the date when the English Championship will resume. However, the British government has already given the endorsement for the ball to roll again in June, with games in stadiums without fans, and the expectation is that the competition will return on the 12th. with the protocols for the 92 remaining games of the season to be played.

Social isolation and quarantine were imposed in Great Britain in March, which prevented the English Championship from continuing, paralyzed in the 29th round (38 in total). The release of the matches is part of “Step Two” of the guide released by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Tottenham de Lloris, coached by Portuguese José Mourinho, occupies the eighth position in the league table. The leader is Liverpool, who need only two victories to end the fast and win the national title.

