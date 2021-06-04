Tottenham: Gareth Bale will define his future with Real Madrid after the European Championship

The player of the Real Madrid Gareth Bale assured this Friday that, “sometime” after the Eurocup, will have a conversation with the new white technician, Carlo Ancelotti, whom he described as a “great coach.”

The Welsh footballer has been on loan this season to English Tottenham Hotspurs and has a contract with Real Madrid until June 30, 2022, but he has not yet made clear what his future plans are.

“I know Carlo is back and I get along really well with him, I’m not going to deny it, but now I’m focused on the present. I’m sure I’ll have a conversation with him at some point and then see what happens. As soon as the game is over. Eurocup, “Bale told Sky television.

The British media believe that the Italian’s return to the Bernabéu increases the chances that Bale will fulfill his last year of contract, after Ancelotti said this week that he has “a lot of affection” for him from his first stage as a Madrid coach, in contrast to the tense relations between the Welshman and Zinedine Zidane.

“We had a great time together at Real Madrid and I’m sure he’s going to be fantastic,” said the player, who is concentrating on his team ahead of the Euro Cup preparation match that Welsh and Albania will play on Saturday in Cardiff .

When asked again about his future, he reiterated that “nothing has changed” and that he has not thought “about it too much”: “I am focused now on our preparation and on the Euro Cup. I will arrange the rest later.

Bale, 31, already said three weeks ago, at the end of the last league game with Spurs, that he will speak about it after the European tournament and pointed out that “chaos” would form if he communicated earlier.

Ancelotti and Bale arrived at Real Madrid in 2013 and that year they won the Copa del Rey and the Champions League together, although the Italian was fired the following year after a season without titles.