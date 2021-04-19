Tottenham fires Jose Mourinho and incorporates former player Mason

New cessation in his career

José Mourinho’s stage on the Tottenham bench has come to an end today, as confirmed by the Premier League club on Monday. The poor results of the Portuguese at the head of the ‘Spurs’ have been the trigger for the decision.

Mourinho arrived at Tottenham at the end of 2019 as a replacement for Mauricio Pochettino and had a contract until 2023. In 89 games in charge of the team he achieved 45 wins, 17 draws and 24 losses, with an average of 1.77 points per game.

Former player Ryan Mason, 29, is chosen to temporarily take over from Mourinho in the English capital as a whole. Now a club manager, Mason suffered a skull fracture in 2017 when he was playing for Hull City that led to his retirement from professional football a few months later.

Third dismissal of Mourinho in the Premier League

Today is Mourinho’s third dismissal from Premier League teams after dismissals at Chelsea (2015) and Manchester United (2018). Before that, the 58-year-old coach led three seasons at Real Madrid.

The club announces that José Mourinho and his coaching staff made up of Joao Sacramento, Nuno Santos, Carlos Lalin and Giovanni Cerra have been relieved of their duties. pic.twitter.com/yfBv01PRk6 – Tottenham Hotspur (@Spurs_ES) April 19, 2021

Homepage