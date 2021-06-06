Tottenham: Erik Lamela awarded for scoring Premier League goal of the year

The Argentine footballer of Tottenham, Eric Manuel Lamela He scored a great goal during Matchday 28 of the Premier League which at that time meant the victory of the Spurs, however, the team could not keep the score and they ended up falling and Lamela himself was sent off.

The youth squad of River plate he put the ball in the bottom corner after Lucas’ pass to record the moment as one of the most spectacular postcards of the season in England.

This goal gave Lamela the award for the Best Goal of the 2020/2021 Premier League season, unfortunately Tottenham did not win anything this season, also was out of European competitions.

Lamela is a specialist in rabona goals, since it is not the first time that he has managed to surprise his opponents with this definition.

