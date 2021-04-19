Tottenham dismiss Mourinho!

04/19/2021

The Tottenham Hotspur has fired Jose Mourinho, barely a year and a half after hiring him, as announced this Monday by the English media. The Portuguese, who came to Tottenham In November 2019, he left after drawing 2-2 on Friday against Everton, complicating his chances of entering the top four of the Premier League and qualifying for the Champions League.

Tottenham are seventh in the Premier League, five points behind the Champions League spots, despite leading the competition in December.

The club announces that José Mourinho and his coaching staff made up of Joao Sacramento, Nuno Santos, Carlos Lalin and Giovanni Cerra have been relieved of their duties. pic.twitter.com/yfBv01PRk6 – Tottenham Hotspur (@Spurs_ES) April 19, 2021

However, the poor results in recent weeks, with draws against Everton and Newcastle United and a 1-3 loss to Manchester United, have precipitated the goodbye of Mourinho.

Nor did the elimination in the knockout stages of the Europa League help, where Dinamo Zagreb beat them back 2-0 in the first leg, leading Mourinho to criticize the attitude of the players and the degree of seriousness with which they took the return.

THE TOTTENHAM, TO THE SUPERLEAGUE

The news comes just hours after Tottenham announced their participation as a founding member of the European Super League.

What’s more, Mourinho He was to play the League Cup final against Manchester City next weekend, the opportunity for the ‘Spurs’ to lift their first title since 2008.

Mourinho signed a four-year contract, until June 2023, when he signed for Tottenham, so the ‘Spurs’ will have had to reach an agreement with the Portuguese coach or pay him the remaining two years, at the rate of almost 20 million euros. euros per season.