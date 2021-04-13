Tottenham denounce racist insults to Son

04/12/2021 at 8:45 PM CEST

The game that faced Tottenham Hotspur against Manchester United this week seems to have had an incident of racism, as reported and denounced by the club ‘Spur’ itself on its social networks.

Apparently, Heung-min son, who was the scorer of the London, would have received racist insults during the encounter in which Mourinho’s men ended up losing by 1 goal to 3.

“Another game and again one of our players suffers the scourge of racism. We have informed the platforms and we will conduct a full review with the Premier League to determine the most effective action going forward. We are with you, Sonny, “wrote Tottenham’s official account in Spanish on Twitter.

The club, therefore, will investigate the facts with the English body to react more severely in the future, and that such episodes do not happen again.

In Spain, the most recent episode is the one denounced by Diakhaby in Cádiz-Valencia, when, supposedly, Juan Cala would have racially insulted him. LaLiga, after investigating the facts, determined that there was no evidence to incriminate Cala for the racist insult.