Tottenham could lose Harry Kane for the Cup final against Manchester City

Harry kane, forward of Tottenham Hotspur, will undergo a scan this Saturday to find out the extent of the problem he suffered in the ankle against Everton and that may jeopardize his participation in the final of the League Cup next weekend.

The English striker left in pain in the draw at two against Everton, in which he scored both goals for the ‘Spurs’.

Also read: Real Madrid plays La Liga vs Getafe with a meager squad

José Mourinho, Kane’s coach, could not give many details about the Englishman’s injury, but he did point out that he would undergo an analysis this weekend to rule out any major problem that could prevent him from playing against Manchester City on the 25th.

Harry Kane has directly participated in 34 SCORES (21 goals and 13 assists) in 30 games played in this Premier League. Scoring leader, assists leader and goal participation leader. SAVAGERY. pic.twitter.com/kJZWQFmcdY – Undefeated (@InvictosSomos) April 16, 2021

Also read: Club América vs Cruz Azul: Carlos Reynoso throws a dart at Ochoa and Solari prior to the Classic

It will be the opportunity for Tottenham to win a title again eleven years later. Mourinho’s team knows that it is their last chance to give joy to their fans, after their misstep in the second half of the Premier League