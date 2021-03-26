Tottenham congratulates Ibai Llanos on his birthday with a trolley and a wink

The streamer Ibai Llanos has a very direct relationship with the world of football. His friendship and direct relationship with him Kun Aguero, as well as their games together to proper names such as Thibaut Courtois or Neymar Jr. They have transcended the world of the Internet. His interviews with Gerard Piqué or Sergio Ramos They have made headlines everywhere. Normal that on the day of his birthday he has received congratulations of origin as diverse as that of the Tottenham of the Premier League, which also takes advantage of to troll him.

“Congratulations, Ibai Llanos! From London we would pull your ears, but you don’t have to. Get better, and as always: Bad vibes, get out!”, read the tweet published from the Tottenham account, which pulled the trolling used ad nauseam that doubts the existence of ears on the head of an Ibai who always hides them under his headphones. The streamer replied to the message with a “thank you” and three heart emoji.

Ibai brought up Tottenham in one of his recent speeches, when he referred to the football market, Madrid’s signings and Bale’s return in the summer. “We are falling into the trap of trusting that Haaland, Mbappé, Alaba and CR7 will come to Madrid and the cover on August 12 of MARCA will be ‘the signing is Bale’, ‘the Welshman is like a bull’, ‘his teammates are hallucinating’. Let’s not hurt ourselves please“.

The opinion of Llanos did not take in gaining force with the declarations of Gareth Bale saying that the plan is to return to the white team next season. “The original plan was to do only one season at Tottenham and after the Euro come back [al Real Madrid], because I still have one year left on my contract. The main reason for coming to Tottenham was to play and then get to the European Championship in good shape ”.