Tottenham announce new coach, Nuno Espirito Santo

06/30/2021 at 10:07 PM CEST

Tottenham Hotspur announced their new coach, the Portuguese Nuno Espirito Santo, who arrives at the London club after leaving Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Portuguese signs a two-year contract with the ‘Spurs’, who fired José Mourinho in April and hired, temporarily, to Ryan mason until the end of the season. “It is a great pleasure and honor to be here. I am very happy and eager to start working. We have no days to lose and we must start work immediately because the preseason starts in a few days,” the coach said in a statement.

✍️ Welcome to Tottenham Hotspur, Nuno Espírito Santo. # WelcomeNuno – Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 30, 2021

Before Tottenham, Nuno spent four seasons at Wolves, to which he was promoted from the Championship (English Second Division) in 2018 and who has remained in the Premier League for the last three seasons, even managing to reach the Europa League, where they reached the quarterfinals. final. In addition, Nuno coached Rio Ave, Porto and Valencia.

The Portuguese’s hiring comes after failed attempts to sign Antonio Conte, Mauricio Pochettino Paulo Fonseca, Gennaro Gattuso and Julen Lopetegui.