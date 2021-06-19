Tottenham, a possible destination for Ernesto Valverde

06/19/2021

Tottenham continues to look for a coach for next season and the name of Ernesto Valverde is on the table. According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, the club and the coach “have maintained contacts, but the talks have not reached an advanced stage”. He also reports that the English are closely following Ralf Rangnick and Erik ten Hag.

The ‘Spurs’ would see Valverde as a technician who could adapt his idea of ​​the game to that of the English team and thus empower the teamIn addition to being a coach who has won titles, something that Tottenham managers also have as their goal.

Ernesto Valverde was dismissed from FC Barcelona in January 2020 and has not stepped on any bench since then. However, the coach himself explained that he was not thinking of a withdrawal, but was waiting for an offer to tempt him to lead a team again.